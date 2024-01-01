Shaheen, Marwat granted bail

F.P. Report



ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge Islamabad has approved bail applications filed by prominent figures including Shoaib Shaheen, Shirafazl Marwat, Ali Bukhari, Seembia Tahir Sati, Ayaz Amir, and others in a case related to protesting against alleged election rigging.



The bail applications were heard by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas, with lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat representing the accused before the court. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that following the events of May 9, peaceful protests were organized at 73 locations. Despite attempts to provoke violence, the protests remained peaceful, and all allegations outlined in the FIR were deemed fabricated. Subsequently, the court approved the sureties of all leaders, set at Rs 5,500 each.



The incident dates back to February 17 when PTI leaders and workers, led by Sher Afzal Marwat, staged a protest outside the Press Club in Islamabad.