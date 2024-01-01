PTI founder acquitted in two cases

F.P. Report



ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Tuesday granted relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two different cases pertaining to the vandalism during March 2022 long march on the former prime minister’s plea seeking acquittal.



Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi accepted Khan’s petitions and acquitted him in cases registered at Islamabad’s Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations. At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Advocate Naeem Panjotha, argued that the vandalism, as per the case, took place at his client’s behest.



“Several cases were registered in a single day, PTI’s founder was [framed] in the same role,” he further argued. He added that neither a notification was issued nor the party was informed regarding the enforcement of Section 144. The lawyer maintained that the plaintiff is the Station House Officer (SHO), who has no jurisdiction to register the case. “There are no witness statements in the cases filed against the PTI founder,” he further argued.



The judicial magistrate asked the counsel if Khan had been acquitted in cases before, responding to which he said: “PTI founder had been acquitted in several cases even earlier.” Following the arguments by the former premier’s counsel, the court reserved the verdict, which was announced later.



Khan, the only prime minister to be voted out of his office, is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail as he serves several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage, and the cipher cases.