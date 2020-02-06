Shan Masood to lead Multan Sultans in HBL PSL5

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan opener Shan Masood has been appointed the captain of Multan Sultans for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi took to Twitter on Thursday, to congratulate the 30-year-old and wish him the best in his new responsibility.

“As a player and mentor it makes me happy to see Multans Sultans believing in the local talent pool and giving captaincy to Shan Masood. Speaks well and is known for his fitness n discipline wishing him all the best for the #HBLPSLV trophy for us IA #JanoobKiPehchaan,” Afridi tweeted.

However, according to the Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, the original plan was to make the announcement on Friday.

“Thank you Lala, but we were going to reveal the captain tomorrow,” Tareen wrote in his reply to Afridi.

In September 2019, Masood was named appointed the captain of Southern Punjab for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy (QeA) and has also led Pakistan A team in the past.

The left-hand opener played four games for Sultans in the last season and scored 112 runs at an average of 28.00.