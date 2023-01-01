Sharjeel announces launch of People’s Bus Service in Sukkur on 17th

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has anounced to formally launch the People’s Bus Service for the people of Sukkur on February 17 and People Pink bus service in Hyderabad from February 18 and new routes of people’s Pink Bus Service and increase in number of buses on route- 1 of Pink Bus Service from February 20.

The provincial minister made these announcements in a press conference in his office on Monday after a high-level meeting related to People’s Bus Service. Elaborating about the important decisions taken in the meeting regarding People’s Bus Service, he said that after Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, the people of Sukkur will get the facility of modern and affordable bus service from February 17. The provincial minister said that on February 18, the People’s Pink bus service for women will be started in Hyderabad. While People’s Pink Bus Service is being started on two more routes in Karachi on February 20 and more buses will be added to the fleet of Route-1of People’s Pink Bus Service.

He said that pink bus service route- 2 starts from Power Chowrangi North Karachi via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drug Road, Shaara Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Sangar Chowrangi, Korangi No. 5 and terminates at Indus Hospital Korangi. Similarly, operations of pink buses will also be lunched on Route No. 10 from Numaish Chowrangi via MA Jinnah Road, Zeb -u- Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall, McDonald’s UpTo Clock Tower at Sea View. He further added that the number of buses will be increased on the existing route 1 of the pink bus service plying between Model colony and Merewethar Tower.

He said that few people has criticised Pink people bus by saying that People’s Party could not win the hearts of people by bringing just 10 buses . He said that tremendous response has been received on Pink Bus Service and everyone appreciated the initiative of Sindh government. He said that Pakistan is among few countries where separate bus service for women launched. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there is a storm of inflation in Pakistan and severe pressure on the country’s economy.

In such difficult situation, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari has directed Sindh government to focus on and provide as much relief as possible to the people in every department. He said that public transport is the main problem of Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is the captain of our team is personally monitoring such public welfare projects so as to provide relief to the people. He said that Sindh Chief Minister approached the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to further expand the People’s Bus Service.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan’s first electric bus service has been launched in Karachi, another big fleet of EV buses has arrived at Karachi port and soon these electric buses will be brought on new routes . He added that EV buses are eco-friendly buses, in which no fuel is used and these buses will help in controlling pollution.

In response to a question, the provincial information minister said that rains and floods have caused widespread destruction in Sindh and never before in the history of Pakistan has there been so much damage. He said that due to rains and floods roads have been destroyed, houses of millions of people have collapsed, and crops have been affected.

He said that the Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party is constructing 2.2 million houses in 23 districts with the support of international financial institutions, farmers are being given financial support of Rs. 5000 per acre, while special attention is being given to repair road infrastructure and irrigation network in the province.

In response to an other question, he said that it is the responsibility of welfare governments to extend maximum relief to people . He added that few people had given empty slogans of making Pakistan a welfare state and had done nothing in their 4 years rule and their performance had remained zero. He said that the PTI government has given nothing but made false promises to the people. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Allah gave him a new life. He had a massive heart attack at 4 am in the morning few weeks ago and he was immediately rushed to NICVD Hyderabad and received standard treatment at a government hospital.He said that the treatment of heart diseases is free in Sindh for all classes of people. He added that the NICVD network has been spread over in every district of Sindh as the welfare governments take initiative for the welfare of the people. He said that Pakistan People’s Party is rapidly moving towards full filling the aspirations of people.

He said that the selected people are being exposed to the public day by day. He said that what could be a bigger joke with the nation than that Imran Khan fooled the people for 10 months and kept saying that he was removed by America as part of a foreign conspiracy. In his interview yesterday, Imran Khan nullified and dismissed this entire narrative. He said that Article 6 now applies to Imran Khan 200 percent. He demanded Immediate action under Article 6 not only against Imran Khan but also the then Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and President Arif Alvi for violating the constitution.

He said that the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly had rejected the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister under its unconstitutional ruling by waving a copy of the cipher in the National Assembly by bulldozing the Constitution. He said that after 10 minutes, news had flashed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved the National Assembly.

He said that President Arif Alvi was probably sitting on a chair at the door of the President’s House, as soon as he received summary / advice of dissolution from the Prime Minister’s House, he (president) approved it. Imran Khan is a national criminal. Now it is necessary for the federal government to immediately initiate action against Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri under Article 6. ‘This is a matter of rule of law and we all take an oath to uphold the constitution, ‘ he added.