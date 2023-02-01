Shaukat Tarin part ways with PTI, resigns from senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin Friday announced parting ways with Imran Khan-led party and quitting the politics as well.

The former finance czar confirmed giving up his party membership and resignation from his seat in the Senate as well.

Tarin said that he is also bidding adieu to politics, as he quit the PTI, which already undergoing deterioration amid legal and political hurdles.

“I have decided to quit PTI and politics after consulting with friends and family members,” Tarin said in a statement.

“The last two years were very difficult for me due to health and financial issues,” the former finance minister said.

Tarin, who was earlier serving as an adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue, was elected as a senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the finance minister in 2021.

Tarin had also served as the finance minister in former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s cabinet from 2009 to 2010.

The ex-minister is the last one to dissociate with the former ruling party, joining a long list of leaders — including Asad Umar, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Pervez Khattak.

Several other PTI leaders have parted ways with Khan following May 9 — the day when the party workers ransacked state installations after his arrest.

A crackdown was also launched against those involved in the events, leading to the arrest of hundreds of party workers and leaders — including Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.