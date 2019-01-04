Sheikh Rashid to challenge Shehbaz’s appointment as PAC Chairman

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid has announced to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Friday.

While talking to media, the outspoken Minister said that it is unacceptable for him that Shehbaz Sharif will continue as Chairman of PAC and adding that therefore, will move a plea to SC after two days against Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment.

Earlier, Federal Minister had said that Shehbaz Sharif s appointment is contrary to the constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent here to mention that federal government was not ready to consider Shehbaz Sharif’s name for Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Later opposition and federal government agreed to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC.

However, during his press conference, the Railway Minister had expressed his grave concerns over the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC and announced to move to the court to challenge the Shehbaz’s chairmanship.