Sherry says Pakistan to face above-normal rainfall

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan has been placed among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall was predicted this year.

According to the report of the Global Information and Early Warning System of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Pakistan was included in the list of 20 countries at risk of heavy rains, the federal minister took to Twitter to share the important update on future weather predictions indicating heavy rainfall.

Senator Rehman said the return of the El Nino (scientific term of weather system) ocean trend forecast for June this year was similar to the country’s local forecasts. She added that the return of the El Nino oceanic phenomenon could trigger severe environmental events worldwide, including higher-than-normal rainfall, floods, droughts and threats of malnutrition.

“Pakistan is among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall is predicted. These 20 countries include America, Turkey, Iran and others. The third return of the El Niño ocean trend in the last 2 years is a cause for concern,” Sherry Rehman said. “We are already in the recovery phase after last year’s rains and flood disasters. We have to be prepared to deal with extreme environmental events.

Due to the ongoing rains across the country till May 5, the Meteorological Department and NDMA expressed concern that there may be damage to standing crops, recently harvested crops and new sowing,” Sherry Rehman added. The Minister underscored that the government had issued instructions to the concerned institutions to the public and farmers to take precautionary measures and remain alert. (APP)