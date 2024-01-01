Shooting at shipping company’s office leaves four dead

ATHENS ():A tragic shooting at a shipping company’s office near Athens has left four people dead, including the gunman, identified as a former employee who had recently been fired. The assailant fatally shot two men and a woman before turning the gun on himself. The incident, initially sparking a hostage situation, occurred in Glyfada, south of Athens, prompting a large-scale police response. Despite efforts by a police negotiator, the standoff ended with the gunman taking his own life. The shooter, a 70-year-old Egyptian national, targeted European Product Carriers, the company’s owner among the casualties. Shootings are rare in Greece, which has stringent gun possession laws, but the incident has left a profound impact on the community, especially given the locality’s significance as a hub for Greek and foreign shipping companies.