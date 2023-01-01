Shujaat ‘advises’ PML-N, PPP to avoid conflict

LAHORE (Agencies): Veteran politician and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat has advised his former coalition partners — PPP and PML-N — to avoid conflict, saying “this is not in the country’s interest”.

The senior politician’s remarks came during a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, during which the two held discussions surrounding the current political and economic situation in Pakistan. Shujaat, whose party was a part of the previous coalition government in Islamabad, expressed concerns regarding the ongoing political tensions between the two major political parties.

Responding to the elderly politico, Zardari said his party has not done anything like that. He added that his party is talking in accordance with the Constitution and ground realities, and not to engage in confrontation with anyone. He emphasised that the rhetoric and confrontational stance between both political entities was not conducive to the country’s stability. Shujaat urged Zardari regarding the importance of maintaining a more cooperative approach.

He also conveyed his intention to speak with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif about the need to avoid unnecessary political hostilities. It is worth recalling that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently alleged that the 2013 election in Punjab was manipulated by certain elements, including former Inter-Services Intelligence chief General Ahmad Shuja Pasha, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, and a political party. He also lamented the lack of a level-playing field.

The former foreign minister’s remarks led to a war of words between the leaders of the coalition parties that had recently governed the country together following the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose government was sent home following a no-confidence motion against him. In response to Bilawal’s call for a level playing field, former defense minister Khawaja Asif questioned how such a field could be established if it wasn’t already prepared. The political duel between the two parties has added to the already tense political atmosphere in Pakistan, which particularly holds significance as the country is set to witness the general elections in January next year.