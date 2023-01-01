Sikh community delegation calls on KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Peshawar based Sikh community called on the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Tuesday.

Headed by Sikh Community leader, Gorpal Singh, the delegation comprised of the family members of the slain Sikh citizen Man Mohan Singh and the injured Sikh citizen Tarlok Singh who were targeted in Peshawar the other day. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information & Minority Affairs Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Auqaf and Minority Affairs Dr. Asad Ali and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the killing of Man Mohan Singh, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and the Sikh community. He said that targeting the innocent minorities was highly regrettable and condemnable adding that people of Sikh community are patriotic and peaceful citizens; and have long been contributing to national development.

The Chief Minister remarked that targeting the innocent minorities was aimed at spoiling the religious harmony and destabilizing the country; and elements behind such activities will never succeed in their nefarious designs. Azam Khan said that the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible step to ensure the security of minority communities, and will continue to do so.

The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to sit with Sikh community leaders in order to get their inputs for devising an improved security plan for the community. He further directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to install CCTV Cameras in the residential areas and business points of Sikh Community.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for issuing necessary directives to the concerned authorities to ensure their security and extending all possible support to the Sikh community. The delegates said that the provincial government had always stood by them in their difficult times, and taken all necessary steps to resolve their issues for which the Sikh Community is grateful to the Chief Minister and his team. On this occasion, the Chief Minister gave cheques of financial assistance to the heirs of the slain Man Mohan Singh and injured Tarlok Singh.