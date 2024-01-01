Sindh announce Matric, intermediate exams will be held from May

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government Wednesday announced that matric and intermediate exams of students will be held from May.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting which was chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Minister of Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The meeting reviewed thoroughly the arrangements for matriculation and intermediate board examinations to be started across the Sindh province from next month.

The meeting also decided to enforce Section 144 around the examination centers and to confiscate mobile phones from the candidates for bringing these to the examination centers.

Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samun, Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Shaikh, Chairman of Boards, Secretaries, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the board heads regarding the matriculation and intermediate examinations.

During the meeting, it was informed that the preparation for taking the matric exams in the first week of May and the intermediate exams at the end of May has been completed.

It was said that as many as 250 examination centers for the matriculation exam have been set up in Karachi, in which 350,198 candidates will appear.

At least 73,724 candidates from public sector schools and 276,474 candidates from private sector schools will appear for the matric examination in Karachi.

Likewise, about 290,220 candidates will appear in Karachi for the intermediate examination.

The heads of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Larkana, and Sukkur divisions also gave a briefing at the meeting.

Minister of Universities and Board Muhammad Ali Malkani said that the Sindh government is serious about improving the examination system in all respects.