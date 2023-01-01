Sindh: Educational institutes to remain closed on April 12

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced Friday that all educational institutes will remain closed on April 12 (Wednesday) on account of Youm-e-Ali.

The provincial government issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

“In pursuance of decision of Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday April 12, 2022 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444),” the notification said.

Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramazan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).