Dar: Elections seem not taking place in 90 days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that it seemed the elections are not going to take place in 90 days.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

The finance minister said that a constitutional crisis has been created in the country. He said that the Supreme Court has asked the government to release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan by April 10 for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“It seemed elections are not going to be held in 90 days,” the finance Czar said.

He said that the current government has inherited the financial and economic crisis from the previous government.

On cancellation of his visit to America, Dar said that he cancelled his visit on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that media is speculating about his participation in the IMF meeting. He said that the schedule of IMF meetings is released several weeks ago. “I will take part in IMF meeting virtually. The IMF loan programme revival is about to happen,” he added.

Rubbishing rumours that the officials of multilateral lenders refused to meet him at the spring meetings of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance minister said he postponed his visit to the US on the prime minister’s direction. “Pakistan is a member of the IMF and not a beggar,” Dar said.

Dar emphasised that IMF cannot stop him from attending the spring meetings.