Sindh govt grants permission to 35 more factories to resume operations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 35 more factories to resume their operations which were suspended in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to garments, textiles and steel have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders.

A total of 746 factories have now been allowed to function in the province by the Pakistan People’s Party government.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

It may be noted that, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced to open markets in the province from Monday (May 11).

The small markets and shops were allowed to reopen and given a list of preventive procedures that should be followed to limit the spread of the virus across the province.

Restaurants, hotels, marquees, marriage halls, cinemas and places of large gatherings, public processions, gatherings, congregations of all nature and organized sports events and concerts are still closed.