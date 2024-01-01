Sindh govt inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas

F.P. Report

MIRPURKHAS: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, and Taxation, Sharjeel Inam Memon, formally inaugurated the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sharjeel Memon stated that currently, the people of Pakistan are facing the challenges of inflation and unemployment. He highlighted the commitment of the top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Chief Minister of Sindh to provide relief to the people. Memon emphasized the need for improved travel facilities in a better environment.

He further stated that, following the orders of the top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, they have commenced the 10-point agenda of public service because the Pakistan People’s Party has always initiated its work according to the aspirations of the people. It is an important day for the people as well as the Sindh province because the Pakistan People’s Party has addressed the long-standing problems of the people. Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that unfortunately, a few foolish individuals and politicians of hatred have placed this country in trouble.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that with the efforts of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh Government, the People’s Bus Service has been initiated in Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and now Mirpurkhas. He added that the People’s Bus Service should soon be launched in every district of Sindh.

He mentioned that the pink bus service for women was launched in Karachi for the first time, a facility not available in Europe, Canada, and other developed countries. He also announced that soon the pink bus service would be introduced in two routes. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this honor also goes to the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh government that the first EV electric bus service was launched in Karachi.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that due to inflation and the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, the People’s Bus Service is being subsidized by the government of Sindh to offer affordable travel to the people. This initiative aims to provide better and more economical travel facilities to the public.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the phase of providing improved and affordable travel facilities to the public by the Transport Department of the Sindh Government is ongoing. In the first phase, following the introduction of the pink, EV, and red bus services, the orange bus service and yellow bus service will be launched this year. This initiative aims to provide intra-city and inter-city bus services to connect the cities.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party initiated public and enduring projects, including the Benazir Income Support Program, which has become an inaurmountable program. He stated that the PPP government is constructing 21 lakh houses for the flood victims across Sindh, while also provided free cooked food and rations to those affected by the floods, which are the priorities of the Sindh Chief Minister and the provincial government. He expressed the desire for the development of backward areas.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing the people of Mirpurkhas, stated that it is now the responsibility of the citizens to protect these buses that provide better travel facilities. Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister of Social Welfare Mir Tariq Talpar said that the Pakistan People’s Party has given a wonderful gift to the citizens of Mirpurkhas by starting the People’s Bus Service.

On this occasion, MPs Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari and Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Secretary of Transport Asad Zamin, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, Deputy Mayor Sumaira Baloch, former MPA Nusrat Sultana Khawaja, DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhary, PPP District General Secretary Mir Hassan Dhonkayi, PP Information Secretary Abdul Salam Memon, Town Chairman Syed Khadim Hussain Shah, Syed Shazal Shah, PP officials, officers from concerned departments, journalists, and a large number of people were present.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori stated that with the efforts of the Sindh Government and Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, better and more affordable travel facilities are being provided to the citizens of Mirpurkhas, which is a good development.

He remarked that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party has fulfilled the promise made to the people of Mirpurkhas to provide a people’s bus service, a commitment that has been long-awaited. He urged the senior provincial minister to initiate the pink people’s bus service from Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad for the women of Mirpurkhas. He also emphasized that since the intra-city bus service has been launched in the first phase, additional out-of-city People’s bus transport facilities should be provided to enhance city travel options.

MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, PP official Mir Hassan Dhonkayi, and Shehzado Malik of civil society also congratulated the Sindh government and Provincial Minister for Transport, Information, and Excise and Taxation, Sharjeel Inam Memon, for initiating the People’s Bus service in Mirpurkhas. They thanked Inam Memon and urged for the initiation of the pink bus service for women as well.