Sindh gov’t initiated preparations to crack down on drug dealers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has initiated preparations to crack down on drug dealers throughout the province. In this regard, a high-level meeting was convened in Karachi, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.



During the meeting, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that teams comprising expert and reputable officers will be assembled to target

drug dealers.



He emphasized that there will be an effective and large-scale crackdown on drugs moving forward.



He emphasized the need to rescue the young generation from the clutches of drug dealers.



Additionally, he mentioned that officers who excel in the crackdown against drug trafficking will be honored and awarded prizes. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the crackdown will involve daily operations, with the objective of eradicating drugs at their source.



He mentioned that alongside the crackdown on drug dealers, efforts will also be made to raise awareness among the younger generation.



Secretary Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Atif ur Rehman, DG Excise Aurangzeb Panhwar, DG Excise Admin Riaz Khoso, and other officers attended the meeting.