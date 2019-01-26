Sindh govt should file review petition on SC’s anti-encroachment verdict: Mayor Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said on Saturday that the Sindh government should file a review petition on the Supreme Court’s verdict ordering demolishment of all wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas constructed on residential plots.

The mayor, in his press conference, said that the buildings told to be demolished did not encroach but in fact changed their land utility.

Akhtar announced to not demolish any legal building or wedding hall and requested the provincial government to not do the same on halls situated in residential areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded a judicial commission on the loot committed by criminal elements in the metropolis.

The Supreme Court on January 22 barred the use of residential houses for commercial purposes. “Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots,” SC’s Karachi registry ordered.

Further, the court had ordered all encroachments across the metropolis should be immediately razed. “The buildings which are not part of the master plan should be demolished. The city should be restored to how it was 40 years ago. No matter how many buildings there are, they should be demolished,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

Following the Supreme Court’s orders, SCBA sent notices to fifty per cent of the districts in Karachi’s east and centre to halt all commercial activities.

According to officials, SCBA is scheduled to begin its anti-encroachment operation from January 28 (Monday).