Sindh uphold reservation with Centre on digital census: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has conveyed it’s reservation on the digital census to the federal government. If our reservations are not addressed, we will not accept the results of the digital census. He said that the Sindh government wanted that all political parties and civil society to have full confidence in the digital census and each and person residing in the province should be counted.

He added that head of the family should know that if he has registered 10 members of his family, they should be reflected in the digital census data. The minister also demanded that data of digital census should also be shared with the Sindh government. He said that in the digital census, all the people, including those living illegally, should be counted so that the correct number of population should be available with government. He expressed these views while addressing an important press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Thursday. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed reservations about the digital census.

Similarly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also raised this matter with the federal government and at various forums. In this regard, a zoom meeting also held with the federal government in which Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present. He has concerns of the Sindh government on the digital census were shared with the federal minister. We are waiting for the federal government’s response to address the issues on census.

Provincial Information Minister said that an 8-hour long meeting of the Sindh Cabinet was held yesterday, in which important decisions were taken. The Sindh government is trying to provide maximum relief to the people in the month of Ramadan. He said that Sindh government has already made cut on it’s expenditures so as to provide relief to general public. He said that It has been decided to delegate the powers of magistrate to the Officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices also to stabilize the prices of daily commodities.

He said that under the powers of the magistrate, the officers of the Bureau of Supply will have the authority to arrest and impose fines on artificial and unnecessary increase in the prices of food items. ‘ If anyone increases the prices unnecessarily, action will be taken against them,’ he added. The provincial minister said that bachat markets will be set up in poor areas to give relief to the people. The minister further said that Sindh cabinet have given approval to launch an operation against bandits in the katcha areas on the border of Punjab and Balochistan. ‘ This joint operation will be conducted with the help of Punjab Police, Balochistan Police, Rangers and if necessary the services of Pakistan Army will also be sought,’ the minister said. He remarked that dacoits have heavy and modern weapons, keeping this in mind, the Sindh government has approved funds to equip the police with modern weapons so that they can fight against dacoits.

In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan is not fighting against any individual, political party or institution. I can prove that Imran Khan has destroyed the country’s economy. He said that Imran Khan is busy plotting how to harm Pakistan. Imran Khan is working against the country. He said that when the current government approached the IMF to implement the agreements, Imran Khan and his party’s provincial government ministers gave messages to the IMF not to help Pakistan. PTI chief also prevented overseas Pakistanis from sending remittances to Pakistan so that Pakistan become bankrupt.

He said that Imran Khan has made every possible effort to push Pakistan towards default. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan threatened the judiciary and brought crowds in the courts so as to bar judgments against him. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan’s dream is to become the country’s don, he is trying to become Bal Thackeray. The minister said that Imran Khan’s appearance and actions are similar to that of Bal Thackeray.

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan holding force with sticks, even today when the Balochistan police reached Zaman Park, his force with sticks was active. He said that Imran Khan has the support of notorious terrorist organizations. He said that as a political worker, he expressed his grief over the death of a PTI worker in Lahore. He said that Imran Khan Imran Khan is doing politics on dead bodies.

Imran Khan aims for more bodies to fall. A person who never participated in anyone’s funeral has yesterday directed it’s party to hold funeral prayers in different cities for the worker who died in Lahore. In response to an other question, he said that number 1 thief , hypocrite and number one bandit had been awarded the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’, which is a great injustice with the country. He said that Saqib Nisar has scored a century of illegal and unconstitutional acts . He demanded that a reference should be sent to the Judicial Council against him. He said that Saqib Nisar should initiate contempt of court proceedings on this against him and he was ready to answer it in any court of law.