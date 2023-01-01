Singer Eva B gears up to make a comeback

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lyari-based rapper and singer Eva B, who rose to fame with Coke Studio’s song Kana Yaari, is all set to make a re-entry into the singing arena after her marriage.

Taking to Twitter, Eva B hinted at her return to the world of singing.

Eva B, a resident of Lyari area of Karachi, who has illuminated her name in the world of music, got married to singer Mudassar Qureshi in January this year.

Singer Eva B has shared a picture of herself in traditional Baloch dress on her Twitter handle, in which she has traditionally covered her face with a mask, captioning ‘I am coming’ using the hashtag ‘#comingsoon.’

It should be noted that the song ‘Kana Yaari’ of ‘Coke Studio Season 14’, which was released at the beginning of last year, got a lot of appreciation at the global level, due to which the singer became center of attention.

Eva B was accompanied by Wahab Bugti and famous singer Kaifi Khalil in Kana Yaari.

It may be recalled that Eva B was also named the ambassador of Spotify’s Equal Pakistan campaign in July last year, under which her picture was also displayed on a digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.