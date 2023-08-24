Siraj calls for swift action to ensure safety of people

F.P. Report

KASHMORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq led the peace march held Kandhkot on Wednesday to divert the government’s attention towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the area, marked by the presence of dacoit gangs and the distressing surge in kidnapping-for-ransom cases.

During the march, he called upon the government to take immediate action and ensure the safety and protection of the people of Sindh. A large number of people participated. Sirajul Haq expressed deep concern over the rampant issue of dacoits in Sindh. He said the problem had left the people in a state of sleeplessness, as incidents of daily kidnappings and killings were plaguing the region. He said that within the span of a year, a staggering 400 cases of ransom-based kidnappings had been reported in the Kashmore district alone. He held the former government of the PPP accountable for the prevailing situation, emphasizing that its 15-year rule over Sindh had failed to deliver much-needed peace and security to the people.

The JI chief urged the law enforcement agencies and security forces to emerge from their inaction and vigorously confront the menace posed by the dacoits. Stressing the paramount responsibility of the ruling authorities to safeguard citizens, he lamented that it appeared the authorities were shielding the criminals instead. He said that if the government did not promptly fulfil its duties, the JI would lead marches on Islamabad and Karachi.

He also called upon the public to effectively support its strike call against the exorbitant electricity bills. He announced that a nationwide strike would be staged on September 2, aimed at drawing attention to the issue. He asserted that the JI would exert pressure on the government to retract the recent electricity price hikes. Instead of burdening the poor, he urged the government to address the rampant issues of electricity theft and line losses in the power distribution system. He demanded an end to the unjust provision of free electricity to the bureaucracy.

Siraj called upon the PDM, the PPP and the PTI to issue apologies to the nation for entering agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that ultimately inflicted hardships on the poor population. He clarified that the caretaker government’s jurisdiction did not extend to raising electricity tariffs. The caretaker administration, he stated, should actively collaborate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure that elections are conducted within the stipulated 90-day timeframe. He announced that the JI had plans to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the inflated electricity bills.