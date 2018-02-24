Six-year-old girl raped, killed in Lodhran

F.P. Report

DUNYAPUR: Yet in another horrifying episode, a six-year-old girl was raped before being killed by unidentified culprits in the Dunyapur area in district Lodhran.

Police said that the victim, who was identified as Asma, went missing six days back and on Saturday her body was found dumped in a pond in Dunyapur.

The police shifted the body to a hospital where the postmortem confirmed that she had been subjected to sexual assault before being killed by her tormentor.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. The police also said that the DNA samples had been sent to a forensic lab for further profiling.

The recent rape and murder of six-year-old minor Zainab in Kasur had sent chills down the nation’s spine, creating an intense feeling of fear and nervousness, especially among parents. Zainab’s rapist, Imran Ali, was later arrested by police and an anti-terrorism court awarded him a death penalty on four counts

The DPO Lodhra said that the police were making efforts to arrest the culprits.

A large number of rape and murder cases of minor girls have been reported across Punjab in the last many years and except for Zainab’s murderer, hardly any culprit has been arrested or awarded punishment and incidents of rape and murder incidents continue unabated.

