SNGPL’s gas theft crackdown continued

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 158 connections while 649 under billing cases processed and imposed fine Rs 14.7 million.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas while another 15 on use of compressor and four under billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.134 million against gas theft and under billing cases and also lodged 1 FIR against gas pilfers.

The regional team of Rawalpindi disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas. The regional team of Islamabad disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas.

In Multan 4 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another one on compressor use, 73 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 0.13 million booked against under billing cases.

The team of Sheikhupura disconnected 19 connections on illegal use of gas, while another seven on use of compressor,73 under billing cases have been processed and fine of Rs 0.13 million imposed against under billing cases.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 83 connections on account of direct use of gas illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs2.47 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 1 FIR against gas pilfers.

In Bahawalpur 83 under billing cases have been processed by the team and also imposed fine of Rs 0.12 against under billing cases.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 1 on use of compressor.

In Faisalabad two connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 2 on use of compressor, 3 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 0.02 million booked against gas theft cases.

The regional team of Abbottabad disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas and 486 under billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed fine of Rs 11.61 against gas theft and under billing cases.