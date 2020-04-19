Sohaib Maqsood injured during PCB’s online fitness test

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, on Saturday, suffered an injury while giving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s online fitness test.

The right-handed batsman suffered a deep cut on his knees because of a broken glass table, while performing the necessary exercises for the test. The 33-year-old revealed the injury through a tweet on Saturday while claiming that he completed the tests despite the deep cut in his knee.

“That accident happened to me today during the online fitness tests that glass fell from the table and cut my knee on the way it was just an accident. I back PCB policy for fitness tests during quarantine which keeps us focused. I am happy I still completed all the tests,” Sohaib tweeted.

Sohaib also stated that the injury was an accident and he sent pictures to the doctors because the cut was deep.

“I sent pictures to some doctors because the cut was quite deep. We are quite scared these days to go to hospitals. It was just an accident,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the PCB had made online fitness tests mandatory so that the players could remain focused on their fitness while spending time at home during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has brought all cricketing activities to a standstill. Sohaib is the first and only injury, so far, that has occurred during this new initiative of online fitness tests.