Solidarity with the children of Sudan a moral obligation

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

At the heart of Sudan’s ongoing conflict lies a tragedy of immense proportions, one that may go unnoticed amid the chaos and turmoil: the plight of the country’s children. As the war rages on, their innocence is sacrificed at the altar of violence and strife, leaving behind a trail of devastation and despair.

The dire humanitarian situation continues to worsen with each passing day, with at least 700,000 children facing the specter of severe malnutrition this year alone, according to alarming warnings from UNICEF. Tens of thousands of these vulnerable young souls are at risk of losing their lives due to the devastating consequences of malnutrition, yet their plight remains largely overlooked by the international community.

For the children of Sudan, the harsh realities of war have become an inescapable part of daily life. The relentless conflict has shattered their sense of security, torn families apart and robbed them of their childhoods. “The world’s largest displacement of children has been seen in Sudan,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said this month. “Four million children have been displaced. That’s 13,000 children every single day, for 300 days. Safety, gone. Worldly possessions, gone. Friends and family members separated or lost. Hope, fading.”

As Sudan’s brutal war enters its 11th month, the situation for children has reached a tipping point. Widespread malnutrition, the world’s largest child displacement crisis and a shattered healthcare system pose a far graver threat to their lives than the armed conflict itself. UNICEF reports record levels of admissions for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition – the deadliest form of malnutrition – in areas accessible to humanitarian aid. However, conditions in areas rendered inaccessible due to the ongoing hostilities are undoubtedly even more dire, leaving vulnerable children without access to lifesaving assistance. Cut off from humanitarian aid and essential services, these children are left utterly defenseless against the ravages of malnutrition, disease and violence. In such places, the need for urgent international intervention is more pressing than ever. Without swift and decisive actions to ensure access to humanitarian aid for children, the suffering and despair of these vulnerable populations will only deepen, leaving a lasting scar on Sudan’s conscience and future.

The toll of the war on Sudan’s children also extends far beyond physical suffering. Thousands have perished or sustained life-altering injuries, while countless others endure egregious protection violations, including sexual violence and forced recruitment into the conflict. With the majority of schools shuttered or struggling to reopen across the country, an astonishing 19 million school-age children face the grim prospect of being deprived of their right to education. The consequences of this lost generation will be felt for decades to come, as the cycle of poverty and conflict perpetuates itself. It is worth noting that education is not just a basic human right; it is also a powerful tool for empowerment and social change. It provides children with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to build a better future for themselves and their communities. Furthermore, the absence of education leaves children vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and recruitment into armed groups. Without the protective environment of school, they are more likely to fall prey to the lure of violence and extremism, adding to the cycle of conflict and instability.

In addition, a generation of children who have missed out on schooling will struggle to compete in the job market, adding to the poverty crisis and hindering Sudan’s economic development. As a result, it is critical that the international community prioritizes education as a central component of the humanitarian response to the conflict in Sudan. In spite of repeated appeals for urgent international assistance, funding remains woefully inadequate, leaving countless children to suffer needlessly. The latest food security analysis for Sudan reveals unprecedented levels of hunger during the October-February harvest season, exacerbated by escalating insecurity in key regions of the country. Without a substantial increase in humanitarian aid, certain regions of Sudan are at heightened risk of plunging into severe hunger conditions during the upcoming lean season, potentially starting as early as March, as per UNICEF’s assessment.

Finally, as the international community grapples with the enormity of Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, it is vital that children remain at the forefront of our collective efforts. Urgent action is needed to bring an end to the conflict and provide essential humanitarian assistance to those most in need. Moreover, efforts must be made to protect children from the worst effects of the war, ensuring their safety, well-being and access to education. As UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell pointed out this month: “We cannot abandon the children of Sudan. The impact of nearly 10 months of war, displacement, disease and deprivation on Sudan’s 24 million children is horrific. Without urgent action and additional resources, the country risks a generational catastrophe that will have grave implications for the country, the region and beyond. Above all, Sudan’s children need a ceasefire and peace.”

In conclusion, the plight of Sudan’s children is a tragic consequence of the ongoing conflict and a stark reminder of the human cost of war. As the world watches in horror, we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to their suffering. It is our moral obligation to stand in solidarity with the children of Sudan, advocate for their rights and work tirelessly toward a peaceful resolution to this devastating war. Only then can we begin to heal the wounds of war and pave the way for a better tomorrow for Sudan’s future generations.