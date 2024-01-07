Our democracy is endangered when politicians give in to threats

Fraser Nelson

The debate on Gaza this week was dripping in faux outrage. The Scottish National Party had set a trap for Labour: they would lay down a motion calling for a ceasefire. If the Tories tabled an amendment to the motion, Labour’s would not be debated.

This would leave Labour MPs with a choice of backing the SNP (and condemning Israel) or being seen to vote against a ceasefire. It seemed about 100 Labour MPs were about to rebel and humiliate Sir Keir Starmer. The ruse was all going perfectly, until the Speaker allowed Starmer to table his own amendment. So yes, there was anger that Sir Lindsay Hoyle had broken with Commons convention. Especially if he did it to throw a lifeline to his old party, perhaps (as was rumoured) under threat of losing his job after the election. But the real anger was from the Conservatives and Nationalists who had come so close to putting Labour through the mincer.

It wasn’t just political discomfort: the fear of being seen as against a ceasefire was, in many cases, a fear for personal safety. In the Commons it was a Tory backbencher, Paul Bristow, who made the most arresting point. He felt strongly about Gaza, he said, so much so that he lost his government job to support a ceasefire. But he also felt personally at risk in his Peterborough constituency because he was seen to be on Israel’s side.

“Because people misrepresented my position, someone suggested on social media that they would show my wife a real man,” he told MPs. “Someone else suggested that they would attack me and my family.” In other words, voting against a ceasefire would mean a credible threat of violence from extremists. The murder of Sir David Amess at the hands of Ali Harbi Ali permanently changed the mood in the House of Commons. Ali had tracked two Tory MPs – Michael Gove and Mike Freer – as potential targets before he settled on his victim.

The death was a reminder to everyone in the Commons that living an open, relatively low-security existence means risking their lives. Having madmen going around willing to kill – with the minimal of reasons – gave more weight to the threats of abuse which social media has made a daily part of political life. I’ve spoken to MPs who put it even more emphatically than Bristow. “It’s not a protest outside my house that I worry about, it’s the safety of my children,” said one. Another says he worries about being attacked on his journey back from the airport, which he never varies.

Freer himself decided to stand down after his North London office was set on fire. That is now thought to be the work of two homeless people who had earlier set a restaurant ablaze, but Freer had been targeted by a group calling themselves “Muslims Against Crusades”. The destruction of his office seemed to fit a theme. So it wasn’t just Starmer who had begged the Speaker to break with convention and let Labour vote for a ceasefire in its own language. Individual MPs had also pleaded for him to do so, mentioning their own personal safety – and that of their staff and family.

It’s therefore easy to see why the Speaker decided to let Labour and the Conservatives both express their own ceasefire votes in their own words, given the vast public interest. What’s the harm, really, in allowing two amendments even if the convention is only for one? The harm lies in the precedent. To bend Commons procedures as a result of threats of violence is to let democracy be shaped by intimidation. Rather than make MPs safer, it can do the opposite: if MPs are seen to respond to such pressure, they can expect more of it.

What was once written in a small number of green-ink letters can now be typed in anonymous Twitter accounts. The arrival of social media has made it easier for mobs to organise and intimidate and get their message directly to politicians. Such methods should be futile – and need to be seen to be futile. The tradition of an Opposition Day debate embodies an important principle: the right to introduce a motion and then have it tested on the floor of the House. Allowing a larger Opposition party to big-foot the smaller one, as Hoyle did, denies that right.

The SNP were using theirs cynically, to be sure. But there is also a longstanding tradition of cynical motions, where smaller parties will propose a motion in favour of motherhood and apple pie, just to see the wicked government vote against it. Is it unfair? Of course. Rowdy? Absolutely. But it’s the way that democracy has been carried out for some time and the Speaker needs to be the defender of this system, especially when there are signs of mob rule seeking to subvert it.

There are important questions about MPs’ safety and security that need to be addressed, but the most important issue is not succumbing to the worst forms of intimidation. That’s why, in bending the rules to navigate through a tight spot, Hoyle has ended up in far bigger trouble. Concern about him runs deeper. Some MPs believe he is worried about being kicked out of the Speaker’s chair and so he has started to be biased towards Labour – in the hope that their MPs will re-elect him after the general election.

There are reports that Starmer tried to do a deal with him that day. Hoyle would stave off the Gaza rebellion by allowing Labour its own vote – and then he’d have the support of what’s expected to be a Labour majority after the next election. This is hotly denied. But 60-odd MPs are now pushing for a new Speaker. My own feeling is that Hoyle erred, but in good faith. He listened to MPs’ concerns and tried to enact a compromise, but apologised quickly when he realised the depth of feeling.

The row this week has not exposed that the Speaker is biased. It shows that the procedures of the House of Commons matter a lot more than many – even the Speaker – had realised. And at times when democracy is threatened by violence and intimidation, they matter more than ever.

The Telegraph