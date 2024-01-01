Peshawar Zalmi defeat Multan Sultans by five runs

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Peshawar Zalmi Friday got first victory after beating Multan Sultans by five runs in the eight match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at Multan National Stadium on Friday.

A combined batting and bowling effort led Peshawar Zalmi to overcome Multan Sultans who looked unbeaten in the event. Multan Sultans batter Iftekhar was able to snatch the match but luck favoured the Zalmi who had a narrow escape.

Arif Yaqoob, Salman Arshad and Luke Wood thrashed the batting of Multan Sultans.

Opting to bat first, a collective effort from the Zalmi batters registered a formidable total on the board despite regular blows.

The visitors had a cautious start to their innings, specifically due to Saim Ayub, finding it hard to get going. The left-handed batter eventually perished in the fourth over after scoring a scratchy seven off 11 deliveries.

Babar Azam then partnered strongly with Haseebullah and bolstered the total. The duo added 46 runs off just 28 deliveries before Usama Mir castled the former in the ninth over with 72 runs on the board.

Zalmi’s captain made 26 off 31 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Mir struck again in his next over to dismiss the other set batter Haseebullah, who remained the top-scorer for the Zalmi with an 18-ball 37, laced up with four boundaries and two sixes.

Later, Mohammad Haris (19), Paul Walter (16) and Rovman Powell (23) made notable contributions with brisk cameos as Zalmi set Sultans to chase 180.

For Sultans, Mohammad Ali, David Willey and Mir claimed two wickets each while Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi struck out a batter apiece.