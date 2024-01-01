Source of power is people: Bilawal

F.P. Report

MEERO KHAN/QAMBER-SHAHDADKOT/LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) wants to play alone in the field by keeping opponents out of the pitch, as many PPP candidates were not allotted the arrow symbol in Punjab. “We will fight with unwavering determination and courage. People support us, we will form the government by thwarting the “fourth time prime minister conspiracy,” he vowed.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, while addressing a press conference in Meero Khan town of Qambar-Shahdadkot district, said that the election campaign by his party had been going on for a long time and now it seems that the elections are near. “We are going from place to place seeking the support of the people of Pakistan. Because the PPP is the only party that trusts the people, whose manifesto says that the source of power is the people,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the solution to the problems of inflation, unemployment and poverty faced by the nation is the 10-point “People’s Economic Agreement” presented by him. He said that the purpose of politics is to serve the people, solve the problems faced by them, and represent them. “What our old politicians are doing is the politics of hatred and division. Their politics is not on a manifesto, but they have turned differences into personal rivalries. We appeal to the people to support a new thinking on February 8, and support a new politics that focuses on serving the people,” he added.

Terming the devastation caused by the floods during the year 2022 as a major issue of Sindh, the PPP chairman said that due to unprecedented floods last year not only thousands of houses destroyed, but also 50 percent of the government schools in the province were also wiped away. He said that as Foreign Minister, he had brought the whole world together and arranged funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims as well as convinced the federal government to provide financial assistance. “I was assured, by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), by everyone, that there would be no hindrance in the work being done for the flood victims. But right now, according to my reports that there are constant obstacles in this regard,” he pointed out. He said the construction of flood victims’ houses, awarding the land ownership to them and funding from the federal government were currently stalled.

Pointing out the lack of level playing field in general elections due next month, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Punjab administration was targeting PPP candidates under the influence of PML-N, adding that the arrow symbol was not being allotted to PPP candidates. He said that the MNA candidate from Chakwal, the candidates from PP-20, PP-21, NA-59 Talagang, PP-119 Toba Tek Singh, NA-122 Lahore were not given the arrow symbol. “Of the five provincial assembly seats below the constituency I am contesting from NA-127, Fayaz Bhatti has also been denied the arrow symbol,” he said, adding that the tactics were adopted by the ROs under pressure from the PML-N, and the ECP has been approached on this matter.

Sharing the schedule of his election campaign with media, the PPP chairman said that he will give a full launch and briefing on his manifesto, People’s Economic Agreement, in Larkana tomorrow (Tuesday). He said he would address rallies in Badin and Sanghar on January 17, Naushahro Feroze and Dadu on January 18, Rahim Yar Khan on January 19, Kot Addu on January 20 and Lahore on January 21.

Addressing the people of Lahore and South Punjab, he said: “Come and support the PPP, now the election is between the arrow and the lion. I am sure the people will support the PPP. Because the PPP is the only option that can not only defeat the PML-N, but also bury the politics of hatred and division forever by uniting everyone. “

In response to a question, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is no power at this time who wants to postpone the elections, while Chief Justice Qazi Faiz had also declared that elections will be held on February 8. “Those who had the misconception that there will be no elections will suffer. Those who were trying to postpone the elections would feel the harm, and those who wanted to run away from results, they would also suffer, Insha Allah,” he added.

PPP chairman said that after winning the elections, his top priority would be to implement the 10-point “People’s Economic Agreement”. He said that the budgets would not be made in Karachi but in the light of public opinion by holding “Open Kachehris”. He said that among other projects, construction of a new dam on the lines of “Darawat Dam” in Qambar Shahdadkot district would also be among his priorities, so that the area could be protected from flood water coming from Balochistan every other year. PPP Women Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other leaders were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his visit, was accorded an unprecedented welcome by the Jiyalas and the people.