South Africa defeat Pakistan by 13 runs in third ODI

Monitoring Desk

CENTURION: South Africa defeated Pakistan by 13 in the rain-hit third match of the ODI series on Friday.

Pakistani batsmen showed good performance with the bat and put an impressive score of 317 on the board. Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a century but could not prevent South Africa from winning a match.

The left-handed Imam shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).

His innings enabled Imam to reach 1,000 runs in one-day internationals in 19 innings, second fewest in all one-day internationals only to his teammate, Fakhar Zaman, who achieved the feat in 18 innings.

Imad Wasim finished the innings with a flourish with an unbeaten 43 off 23 balls, putting on 52 off 31 balls with Shoaib Malik (31) for the fifth wicket.

South Africa had a poor day in the field, dropping five catches, including lives to all five of the Pakistan top scorers.

There were 12 wides in the innings as South Africa needed more than 20 minutes more than the allotted time to bowl their 50 overs.

AQuinton de Kock and Hashim Amla gave South Africa a brisk start, putting on 53 for the first wicket. With a thunderstorm approaching, both were dismissed before the first rain delay at 88 for two after 16.5 overs.

Man of the match Hendricks and Du Plessis batted aggressively while the Pakistan bowlers and fielders struggled in damp conditions. More rain started to fall and eventually caused the match to be abandoned.