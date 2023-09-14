South Africa seal ODI series after winning the second match in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: South Africa clinched the ODI series, after winning the second match by six wickets. Despite a magnificent partnership between Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz, the hosts posted a below-par total of 168 in the first innings. South Africa comfortably chased the target with 16 overs remaining.

After winning the toss, Nida Dar opted to bat first. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin, opening for Pakistan, failed to damage the opposition. Nadine de Klerk set the tone for the rest of the bowlers in her team when she got Muneeba and Sadaf Shams on consecutive balls. In her next over, she got Sidra too.

Veterans Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar also failed to settle, both getting out cheaply. Eventually, it was the experienced Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana who came to their team’s aid. The two composed a brilliant partnership of 114 runs – the highest seventh-wicket stand for Pakistan in ODIs.

Fatima’s 69 and Aliya’s 53 thus were pivotal to the hosts, who were 49-6 for when Fatima joined Aliya on the crease. When the partnership was broken, they had climbed to 163. The Nida-led side only added five runs to their total after that.

Chasing a sub-par total, the visitors were comfortably placed at the start of the chase. Even after captain Laura Wolvaardt lost her wicket after partaking in a 41-run partnership, South Africa remained dominantly ahead with Tazmin Brits and Lara Goodall at the crease.

However, as the innings progressed, the Pakistani spinners unleashed a counterattack; keeping the scoring rate in check and taking wickets periodically.

Despite the fight put up by the hosts in the second innings, the Wolvaardt-led side was able to reach their target with 96 balls to spare Pakistan and South Africa play the last ODI on 14 September 2023 at 3:30 PM (PST).

Scores in brief:

South Africa win by 6 wickets and 96 balls remaining

Pakistan: 168 all out in 44.2 overs (Fatima Sana 69, Aliya Riaz 53; Nadine de Klerk 4-32, Masabata Klaas 3-14)

South Africa: 169-4 in 34 overs (Tazmin Brits 45, Lara Goodall 36; Sadia Iqbal 2-32)

Player of the match: Nadine de Klerk (South Africa).