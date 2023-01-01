Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar

COLOMBO (Agencies): India’s Virat Kohli on Monday became the fastest cricketer to complete 13,000 ODI runs, surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 34-year-old reached the landmark in his 267th innings during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs after being asked to bat by Pakistan before rain prevented any further play on Sunday. Kohli, who was at 8, resumed his innings along with KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 17 off 28 balls when rain interrupted proceedings on Sunday.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had reached the landmark in 321 ODI innings. Tendulkar was followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (341) and the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).

Overall, Kohli is fifth on the list of leading run-getters in ODIs. Only Tendulkar (18,426), Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), and Jayasuriya (13,430) have scored more runs than the Indian cricketer in the 50-over format. Kohli is also fifth on the illustrious list of players with the most international runs.

He has amassed 25600 runs across formats so far. Tendulkar (34,357), Sangakkara (28,016), Ponting (27,483), and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) are above Kohli on the list.