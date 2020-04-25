Top court makes police certificate mandatory for vehicle registration

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made police certificate mandatory for vehicle registration while directing all provincial governments and Islamabad administration to start online verification process of automobiles used in criminal activities through motor registration authority and police.

The apex court, while issuing detailed verdict in case filed by Amjad Ali Khan for release of his alleged vehicle from possession of police, maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision and dismissed the petition. The SC maintained that the trial court’s order to hand over vehicle to the plaintiff was not right.

The Supreme Court directed SC deputy registrar at the Lahore Registry to forward copy of the detailed verdict to the secretaries of excise and taxation department of all the provincial governments, ICT Excise and Taxation Department director and the inspectors general police (IGPs).

The apex court further instructed the provincial governments and Islamabad chief commissioner to analyze amendments in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO) to stop the process of registration of those vehicles used in criminal activities.

The case was heard by three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik while Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah wrote the judgment.