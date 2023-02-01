Special cabinet meeting approves increase in stipends of TMOs

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Under the chairmanship of Syed Masood Shah, the Provincial Minister for Establishment, Administration, and Inter-Provincial Relations, a special cabinet meeting of the provincial government was convened at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, including the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials. The agenda included discussions on various issues related to healthcare and administration in the province. During the meeting, decisions were made regarding outsourcing of different hospitals in different districts.

Recommendations were also considered to increase the monthly stipends for trainee medical officers in the hospitals. Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Special Advisor on Health, addressed the press conference following the cabinet meeting, emphasizing the crucial role of trained medical doctors in the healthcare system. He highlighted the demand for the medical community for a stipend increase, stating that although a 30% increase was desired, given the economic conditions of the province, a 10% increase was deemed feasible.

The cabinet has approved a 10% increase in their stipends. Secretary Health, Mahmood Islam, mentioned that there has been no increase in the stipends of trainee medical officers since 2017. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the medical community and expressed the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

Regarding the situation of the diphtheria outbreak in the province, the The health advisor stated that the Health Department is fully alert to the situation. Currently, there are 269 reported cases of diphtheria across the province. He emphasized the importance of timely vaccination, stating that if parents had administered protective vaccines to their children on time, the current situation might have been avoided.

Secretary Health shared that the province has an ample supply of anti-diphtheria serum. Directives have been issued to establish isolation wards in MTIs (Medical Teaching Institutions) and DHQs (District Headquarters Hospitals) for managing diphtheria patients.

The cabinet has emphasized the importance of merit and compliance with regulations in outsourcing hospitals. These decisions and initiatives reflect the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to address healthcare challenges and improve the overall administrative framework in the province.