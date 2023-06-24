Specialist Saudi tea maker turns over new leaf as movie star

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: A Saudi tea maker renowned for his experimental brew concoctions has turned over a new leaf — as a movie star.

Jafar Al-Jaroudi, who grew up in a farming community in Jaroudiya village in Qatif governorate, Eastern Province found himself the subject of a short flick after being talent spotted while serving his drinks at the Saudi Film Festival.

He first discovered his gift for tea making during a trip to Iraq in 2003 and began mixing local herbs to produce his popular blends which include traditional black lemon, Iraqi-style red, and cinnamon teas. He also specializes in brewing Saudi coffee.

After years serving his refreshments at events such as festivals and weddings, Al-Jaroudi was approached by a friend, Samar Albayat, to showcase his beverages at the 2016 third edition of the film festival.

Albayat said: “Jafar is an exceptional man that treats everyone with so much love and happiness, and that is the best part about him. But he also makes the best tea and coffee.

“You can tell that every cup he makes is made with love. He told me whenever he makes the lumi (black lemon) tea, he speaks to it with care. He puts his soul into his creations.”

Al-Jaroudi said: “That was the beginning of me attending the festivals. I made sure I took along a good selection of refreshments, like Saudi coffee with a side of dates harvested specifically from our date tree.”

While serving to actors and guests at the eighth edition of the film festival, he was complimented on his tea-making skills by Saudi writer and novelist, Saad Al-Dossari.

“Saad told me, ‘by the time the ninth edition of the Saudi Film Festival is here, there must be a movie about you,’” Al-Jaroudi added.

And the following year, “The Night Maker” premiered in Braira Al-Azizia Resort on the last day of the festival. Directed by Mohammed Al-Faraj, the film documents Al-Jaroudi’s story and includes his son, Khalil, as part of the cast.

Al-Faraj said: “I love the energy and atmosphere that Jafar brings to the festival. What he does is so creative. He is like an alchemist using sugar, tea, water, and fire. I felt like it would be nice to create a short film about it.

“The video is also similar to what he does, putting things together and editing to create a final result.”

Al-Jaroudi received a Golden Palm Award from the film festival team as a mark of appreciation.

He said: “When I received the award, my heart skipped a beat. Each year, I save a badge or card given to me by the festival to remind me of those beautiful moments. I still have the invitation and badge I was given in 2016.

“My eyes teared up at the premiere of the film. I would not have been able to do this without my wife, daughter, and son.

“The headspace I enter when I brew a cup of tea is ethereal. I feel a great sense of joy when I make a kettle of tea. Since visiting Iraq in 2003, I have never made a cup of tea on the fly, I have always made one with joy and complete integrity.

“When it comes to making tea, I stick to what I know and what is familiar in my culture. The one thing I can never waiver is simplicity. I use things that I love — and I am talented in brewing — which are herbal drinks from Qatifi culture,” Al-Jaroudi added.

