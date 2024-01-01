Student takes his own life after being reach late to attend exam

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old intermediate student in Telangana, India, tragically took his own life after failing to reach the exam center in time, despite seeking forgiveness from his father.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in the Mangurla village of Adilabad district in Telangana. The student, visibly distressed, committed suicide by jumping into a river after leaving a note addressed to his father.

The note explained that the student was unable to reach the exam center due to a delay and apologized for seeking forgiveness.

The young student had reportedly arrived at the exam center around 9 AM, while the exam was scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Indian police confirmed that the student’s note mentioned his plea for forgiveness regarding the delay in reaching the exam center and the consequent inability to participate in the examination.

Indian media highlights that the Intermediate Board’s strict policy of not allowing students to take exams if they arrive even a minute late might have contributed to the student’s extreme decision.