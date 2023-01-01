Students’ federations and democracy

Shoaib khan

On 25th October, Pakhtun Student Federation (PSF) University of Peshawar conducted intra-party election that highlights a glimpse of excitement in the students. Students from all over the faculties participated and practiced the right to vote to their nominees, albeit unionisation has been banned since 1984 in Pakistan’s campuses, hundred of thousand students excitedly engaged prefer to be active in campus politics.

Pakhtun Students Federation is a progressive student body working for students’ rights since its inception, date back to 1968. Every year new membership drive is introduced, which is mandatory on the organising Committee through constitution of PSF to give rights to students to elect their new President and his Comrades.

Similarly, this year, after completion of the membership drive, Chairman of the Committee call for submission of nomination papers and announced date to conduct fresh election. Students participated immensely, total number of vote registration for voting were stood at 1400, in which 951 students cast their vote in favour of his/her new cabinet.

The inclusive characteristics and safe environment of the election process provided the girls students the sense of courage to partake along with the boys. This seems to be the new setoff of gravity on the parts of girls having been politically aware of the campus issues faced by students. The whole day university was characterized with the feelings of students being motivated and rationalized, hoisted flag and wear Red caps and badges.

The democratic conducive environment is the need of hour. The PSF is trying hard from day one the alternative model based on democratic values and traditions, that would enable the students to think free, creative and critical. But unfortunately, the higher authority of the state has usurped the basic right of the students to associate; whereas, all other walks of life enjoy their very right in a society. The students must be given their right immediately as prescribed in the 1973 constitution of Pakistan, it is in the interest of the progressive nation which would assemble in young life the sense of responsibility and prosperity to compete with the 21st century challenges and hurdles. After all, student is the future they will get betterment and save the country.

In the end, I happily congratulate President Sulaiman Shah and his newly elected Comrades. I hope they will rightly advocate for students’ rights and convey with temerity the students’ grievances and gradually hiking in fees, and troublesome hostel accommodations and all issues, under the consideration of the concerned authority.

The writer is student of IR department at University of Peshawar.