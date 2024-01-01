F.P. Report

KARACHI: We are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Federal Capstone Prize Distribution ceremony, held at PEC on 2nd April,2024. The event aimed to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in the fields of Civil & Allied, Mechanical & Allied, Electrical & Allied, Mining, Agriculture, Chemical & Allied and Computer & Allied.

Distinguished guests, including Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz, graced the occasion with their presence, underscoring the significance of the event. The ceremony commenced with the name of Almighty Allah, followed by welcoming and appreciation remarks delivered by Engr, Azhar-ul-Islam, Vice President ICCI, GB member PEC.

A notable highlight of the event was the address by Engr. Mir Masood Rashid, the Convener of the PEC Pakistan Development Committee, who provided insights into the ongoing efforts and initiatives fostering growth and development within the region and extending a warm reception to all attendees.

The culmination of the ceremony was marked by the distribution of prizes, acknowledging the exemplary contributions and achievements of the recipients. Cash Prizes are given to 57 Students in 20 different Projects.

At the end, Registrar Pakistan Engineering Council, Dr. Nasir Mehmood extend heartfelt gratitude to all participants, organizers, and attendees for their invaluable contributions in making the Federal Capstone Prize Distribution ceremony a resounding success.