CDNS increase Savings Certificate, rates from March 19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has increased the rates of return for its National Savings Certificates, marking amendments across different instruments from March 19th, 2024.

Return rates for Special Savings Certificates (SSC) have been adjusted upwards by 15.93 %, Defense Savings certificates by 13.36 %, Regular Income Certificates (RIC) now offer 14.76%, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday. The new increases were also applied to Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), and Shuhadas Family Welfare Account (SFWA), with each now yielding 15.60 %.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has attained a target of Rs 1210 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to April 1st. The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said. He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

iven the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added. The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. “At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 67 billion by April 01, 2023-24, through Islamic investment bonds. The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed the directorate that it had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce new products in the market. (APP)