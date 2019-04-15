Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz to appear before NAB today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Monday) in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Hamza, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, today and strict security arrangements have been made ahead of his arrival.

Hamza is being probed in cases pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income, Saaf Pani case and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The Lahore High Court on Monday restrained NAB from arresting Hamza. NAB had carried out two successive raids on April 5 and 6 at Shehbaz’s Model Town residence to arrest Hamza.