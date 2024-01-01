Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan seals thrilling 5-4 victory over Malaysia

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): In a gripping showdown at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Pakistan secured a sensational 5-4 victory over Malaysia, fueled by Abu Mahmood’s last-minute heroics in Ipoh, Perak.

The match, brimming with excitement, showcased some of the tournament’s finest goals as the Green Shirts clinched victory in the dying moments of a fiercely contested 60 minutes.

The match began with Pakistan earning a penalty corner in the ninth minute which was converted by Sufyan Khan without much problems.

However, Malaysia responded quickly and leveled the score with Abu Kamal Arzai scoring for the home side.

The first quarter ended 1-1 but Malaysia took the lead in the second quarter as Arzai scored for his once again. The third quarter was no different than the previous one as Arzai completed his hat-trick and put his side in the driving seat.

Malaysia were dominating the match and it looked difficult for Pakistan to break through their defense but they bounced back and scored two goals in quick sessions. Sufyan and Zikriya Hayat scored in the 50th and 53rd minute respectively.

Malaysia once again took the lead in the 56th minute with Marhan Jalil scoring for them and with just four minutes left in the conclusion of the match, it looked over for Pakistan to come back in the game.

But, once again, that was not the case as Pakistan continued to push for a goal and Sufyan once again found the back of the net and levelled the score in the 59th minute.

Seconds after Sufyan scored his third and Pakistan’s fourth, they earned a penalty corner which was converted by Abu Mahmood as Pakistan emerged victorious after a nail-biter. Pakistan’s next match is now against Korea on Sunday at the same venue.