Imad denies rift with Babar, wants to win World Cup

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Saturday, once again brushed aside the claims of any rift between him, Mohammad Amir and white-ball captain Babar Azam.

Imad interacted with the media on the sidelines of the national team’s training session for the Ireland tour and emphasized that his and the entire team’s only goal is to win the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. He further asserted that he would support Pakistan captain Babar Azam, adding that he returned from international retirement for the country.

“We have no issues with Babar. He is the captain of the team and we are all supporting him,” said Imad. “Maybe Babar has become captain again because he will lead us to the World Cup trophy,” he added. Imad Wasim further talked about his return to Pakistan colours and reiterated that his primary goal is to win the World Cup, highlighting the team’s narrow misses in the previous two editions.

“Amir and I returned for one goal – to have one last go and win the World Cup. For the last while we’ve been playing [T20 World Cup] semi-finals and finals, which is a very big achievement.

“But the truth is no one remembers the semi-finalists and finalists. People remember the champions. “Our goal is to play those semi-finals and finals, and then to win that tournament. “The result is in God’s hands, but the players’ mentality is to go and win the tournament.” It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan men’s cricket team is currently participating in a three-match training session here ahead of their T20I series against Ireland.

All three matches will be held at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024 and will start at 3 PM local time. The three-match away series, followed by four T20Is in England, will serve as a stepping stone for the Green Shirts to boast their preparations for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.