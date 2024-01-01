Arsenal power four points clear as Burnley sink towards relegation

LONDON (AFP): Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0 to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Burnley are on the verge of relegation after a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle on Saturday.

The Gunners’ fourth successive victory ensured second placed Manchester City will not be able to knock them out of pole position this weekend even if they beat Wolves in Saturday’s late game. Bukayo Saka’s penalty put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead on the stroke of half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice struck in the closing stages to secure a vital three points.

Chasing their first title since 2004, the Gunners will pray for a shock City stumble against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team, who have two games in hand on Arsenal, can clinch an unprecedented fourth successive English title if they win their last four matches.

Arsenal’s 26th Premier League victory this season equalled the club’s top-flight record for a single campaign. “It was probably the best first half we’ve played all season,” Arteta said. “We were unbelievable. Everything flowing, super composed on the ball. We generated so many chances, we could have gone three, four, five up easily.”

Arteta’s men gifted the title to City last season after blowing an eight-point lead in the closing weeks. But the north Londoners have learned from that meltdown, winning 14 of their 16 league games in 2024 to stay firmly in the hunt. Arsenal travel to Manchester United in their penultimate game next weekend before hosting Everton in what they hope will be a potential title clincher on May 19.

Burnley’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a huge blow as Newcastle ran riot at Turf Moor. Vincent Kompany’s second bottom side are five points from safety, with only two games left to avoid an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s promotion.

Forest eye survival

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead with a 19th minute tap-in and Sean Longstaff doubled their advantage in the 35th minute, sliding in to finish off Jacob Murphy’s pass. Bruno Guimaraes made it three in the 40th minute with a powerful strike from Anthony Gordon’s pass.

Gordon is only the second player to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists in the Premier League this season after Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Gordon was involved again when his shirt was tugged by Josh Brownhill, earning a 50th minute penalty that Arijanet Muric saved to deny Alexander Isak.

Sweden striker Isak made amends five minutes later when he converted Murphy’s pass for his 20th league goal this season.

Dara O’Shea’s 86th minute header was no consolation for bedraggled Burnley. At Bramall Lane, fourth bottom Nottingham Forest took a giant step towards survival with a 3-1 win against already-relegated Sheffield United. Gonzalo Montiel brought down Ben Brereton Diaz and the Blades forward picked himself up to lash in the 17th minute penalty.

But Callum Hudson-Odoi grabbed Forest’s equaliser in the 27th minute with a superb strike that curled into the far corner.

Ryan Yates slammed in Forest’s second from close-range after 51 minutes and Hudson-Odoi curled home in the 65th minute. That gave the Blades an unwanted record as the first club to concede 100 goals in a 38-match Premier League season.

Swindon were relegated in 1993-94 after allowing 100 goals over 42 games. Forest, awaiting the result of their appeal against a four-point deduction for financial breaches, are three points ahead of third bottom Luton, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Friday. West London rivals Brentford and Fulham shared a dour 0-0 draw.