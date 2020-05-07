Supermoon shining over Santiago, Chile

Monitoring Desk

SANDIAGO: This week people have had a lot of reason to observe the sky as the Earth passes through space rocks and dust left by Halley’s Comet, resulting in the magnificent Eta Aquarii meteor shower observed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rare supermoon, or “flower moon” is visible in over the South American country of Chile. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with the perigee—the closest that our planet’s natural satellite comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in an apparent larger size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth.

Courtesy: (sputniknews)