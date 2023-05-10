Supreme Court releases Imran Khan

Supreme Court of Pakistan orders the release of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan arrest illegal.



Imran Khan assured the court that he will direct his workers to remain peaceful.



Chief Justice, Umar Atta Bandial told Imran Khan that Pakistan is a poor country and its property should not be damaged.



Imran Khan told the court that his party has been asking for elections and therefore violence in the country does not suits him.



The court ordered to immediately release Imran Khan and ordered the Islamabad High Court to continue the proceedings from where they were left when Imran Khan was illegally arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court of Tuesday.