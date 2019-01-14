Supreme Court wraps up APS attack case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has wrapped up the sou moto notice regarding Army Public School attack case, on Monday.

According to reports, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three member bench and it heard the briefing pertaining to the progress made by the judicial commission investigating the case.

As the hearing underway, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that 147 testimonies been recorded so far whereas 109 are still pending. “We cannot furnish the report until 256 testimonies are not complete.”

At this, CJP ordered to submit the aforementioned report in the court when its complete and disposed off the case.

It is pertinent to note that CJP Nisar took a suo motu notice of the APS carnage after parents of some martyred students including mothers approached him when he was hearing other cases at the SC Peshawar registry.

Earlier this month, defence ministry officials recorded their statements before a judicial commission constituted to probe the attack.

According to Imranullah Khan, a member of the commission, more statements will be recorded in connection to the terrorist attack that claimed lives of more than 140 people.

Khan relayed that the commission will finalise its report soon and send it to SC. “Commission also recorded statements of the Counter Terrorism Department officials.”

After taking a suo motu notice of the deadliest terror attack in the history of the country, the top court on Oct 18, 2018 ordered the formation of a commission comprising a high court judge to probe the 2014 APS terrorist attack in Peshawar.

An apex court bench directed the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice to immediately set up the commission.

131 school children and 10 people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed APS on December 16, 2014. This is considered the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history.