Two civilians killed in Kunduz

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: Two civilians were killed and two more wounded when a mortar round hit a house in Dasht-e-Archi distric tin Kunduz province. A mortar round fired by the security forces landed in a house in Khalili area in Dasht-e-Archi district yesterday, leaving two persons dead and two more injured, a local resident Muhammad Naeem told AIP. Meanwhile, district governor Nasruddin Nazari confirmed heavy arms fire in the area. He, however, added he did not have information about civilian casualties or clashes in the area.

Taliban have not said anything about attacks in the area so far. Similarly, the Afghan National Army (ANA) has not reported any operation in the area. (AIP)