Takhar residents want salt mining resumed

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Residents of Namak Aab district of northern Takhar province complain the suspension of extraction works at the Taqcha Khana salt mine has rendered hundreds of people jobless and want the government to resume the mining.

Haji Gull Mohammad, a resident of Namak Aab district, told Pajhwok Afghan News extraction works at TaqchaKhana salt mine were suspended some months ago by the government, rendering hundreds of laborers jobless.

He said: “We would be happy if works at the salt mine are legally resumed because hundreds of laborers would get employment opportunities”.

Abdul Basir, another resident of NamakAab district, said: “All the people are living in abject in poverty, there is no work for them to do, we want the government to resume the salt extraction as soon as possible”.

He said annually thousands of laborers had been working in the mine to earn and support their families, but now they were desperate to find work.

Maulavi Abdul Nasir Haqqani, head of provincial Mines and Industries Department, admitted that mining works at the salt deposit had been suspended by the government.

But he said the government had taken steps to legalize the mining work and signed agreements with three mine companies who would soon start extraction works. He said Taqcha Khana was one of the biggest mines in the country and mining works would be legally resumed and thousands of unemployed laborers would be re-employed.

Takhar is mineral rich province in the north of Afghanistan. Besides huge salt mines, there are numerous mines of coal and gold as well. Experts believe if these mines are legally exploited, it will create jobs and earn good revenues for the government.