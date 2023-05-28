Beggars swarm Herat roads, people want them aided

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The presence of beggars on crowded roadsides has become a great source of disturbance for local residents of this western city of Herat as they intercept passersby to give them alms.

Some of these beggars told Pajhwok Afghan News that they had no one to support them and they turned to begging due to joblessness.

Ruqia, 63, one of the beggars of Herat city, said begging was an easy job because she was sick and could not do other works and lack of caregiver forced her to beg every day in the city.

She claimed she had never received any assistance from any governmental or charitable organizations.

She said she was blind in one eye and had no breadwinner.

Mah Jabin another beggar, told Pajhwok: “I lost my husband 15 years ago, my only son left our family as he became addicted to drugs, I feed my family, I am begging for my family including my daughter in law and my two grandchildren.”

However, some residents of Herat urged the government to help the needy and poor families. They said it must be a priority for the government and other humanitarian institutions to help such poor and needy people.

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Herat, said the government should collect the beggars and give the needy ones assistance and should prevent habitual beggars.

Rohullah, another resident, said some of the beggars were professional and they begged despite having a good life.

He asked the government to identify professional beggars and prevent them from such activities.

MaulaviFazel Rehman Fayazi, head of Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in Herat, admitted the number of beggars had increased. He said they had so far identified 50 deserving beggars in Heratcity.

He said they had launched a drive in cooperation with other provincial authorities to identify deserving people and round up habitual beggars.

It is worth mentioning due to the deterioration of the economic situation in the country, the number of beggars has been increasing in most parts of the country.

ARCS officials said some time ago had said out of one hundred beggars in Herat city, only fifteen were desereving.