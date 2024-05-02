Taliban opponents lack strong leadership and foreign support: SIGAR

KABUL (Khaama Press) Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, has written in a new report that anti-Taliban groups do not have foreign support and strong leadership.

However, SIGAR stated that resistance groups have taken responsibility for 43 attacks against the Taliban in the past three months.

SIGAR compared this figure to attacks by anti-Taliban groups in the three months prior, during which anti-Taliban forces were responsible for 57 attacks.

The report by the United States Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction states that Afghan people’s fatigue from war and retaliatory actions by the Taliban are two other major reasons for the lack of escalation in anti-Taliban attacks.

SIGAR quoted a United Nations report stating that resistance groups have not posed any challenge to Taliban control of territories.

It also quoted the UN report stating that the Afghan Freedom Front continued its guerrilla attacks in cities and villages. Additionally, it was quoted that the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Massoud, did not launch any attacks in Panjshir, its traditional base.

A resident of Panjshir told SIGAR that due to pressures imposed by the Taliban on the people of Panjshir, the resistance front is currently not operating in this province.

Based on the report by SIGAR, the Taliban has continued attacks and the disappearance of former Afghan government officials despite claims of amnesty in the past nine months.

SIGAR criticized Taliban authorities for not taking sufficient action to prevent retaliatory killings by their members.