Taliban’s Suhail Shaheen felicitates Afghan team over win against Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative in United Nations and Taliban’s Qatar office chief Suhail Shaheen has felicitated Afghan nation and cricket team over their victory against Pakistan.

On Sunday, Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the second T20 international cricket match taking a decisive lead of 2-0. The third match of the series will be played today (Monday).

The greet shirts made 130 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In reply to that Afghan team achieved the target in the 20th over losing only three wickets. This was the first victory of Afghanistan in any international series against Pakistan.