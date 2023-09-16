Teachers banned from using mobile phones in girls primary schools

F.P. Report

KHAIRPUR: District Education Officer (DEO) Khairpur has banned use of mobile phones by teachers in all girls primary schools of the district.

DEO Primary Ayaz Mahasar on Saturday slapped the ban on the use of cell phones by the teachers of all girls and boys primary schools.

In this regard the DEO said that strict departmental action will be taken in case mobile phone recovered from any teacher.

He said that main objective of banning use of mobile phones in schools is to improve the education.

He said that it was observed that most of the teachers are not focusing education in classrooms due to use of mobile phones.

Courtesy: (24news)